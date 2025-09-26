Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Doubtful to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence has a thigh injury and is doubtful to return to Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The linebacker had one solo tackle before exiting. Lawrence played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of Seattle's first three games, recording 11 stops (four solo). Derick Hall is the next man up at weakside linebacker.
