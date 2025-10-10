Lawrence (quadriceps) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lawrence was unavailable for practice Wednesday, but he now appears to be set to return to action in Week 6 after logging a full session Thursday. The 33-year-old has been sidelined since Week 4 after suffering a quadriceps injury in the team's win over the Cardinals, but he'll likely be back in his starting role at weakside linebacker in Sunday's contest in Jacksonville.