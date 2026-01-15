Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (Achilles) was a full participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Lawrence was upgraded to a full participant after having been a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session. Even though the 33-year-old continues to battle an Achilles injury, head coach Mike Macdonald said he expects Lawrence to be good to go for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers.
