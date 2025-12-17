default-cbs-image
Lawrence (quadriceps) was a full participant in Seattle's walkthrough Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence was limited during Monday's walkthrough but is seemingly on track to play in Thursday's matchup versus the Rams. The 33-year-old should continue to serve as one of the Seahawks' starting linebackers against Los Angeles.

