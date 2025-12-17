Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Full participant in walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (quadriceps) was a full participant in Seattle's walkthrough Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Lawrence was limited during Monday's walkthrough but is seemingly on track to play in Thursday's matchup versus the Rams. The 33-year-old should continue to serve as one of the Seahawks' starting linebackers against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with quad injury•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Two stops in victory•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Subdued in loss•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Two defensive touchdowns•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Disrupts backfield in win•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Gets after quarterback in Week 6•