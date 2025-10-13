Lawrence recorded five total tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jaguars.

The veteran edge rusher from Boise State was one of five Seahawks to take down Trevor Lawrence during Sunday's win, recording his first two sacks of the season. Lawrence has appeared in five games for Seattle in 2025, recording 17 total tackles across 185 defensive snaps. He's expected to continue starting opposite Boye Mafe to form the Seahawks' top edge-rush tandem ahead of a Week 7 matchup against the Texans.