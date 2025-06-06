Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Healthy to begin Seahawks tenure
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (foot) has been participating in OTAs, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Lawrence made only a brief cameo along with some other key pieces on defense, but that's enough to indicate that the veteran pass rusher is no longer hampered by the foot injury that sidelined him after Week 4 of the 2024 season. The injury didn't deter Seattle from signing Lawrence to a three-year, $42 million contract in March.
