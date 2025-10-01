Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Misses practice Wednesday
Lawrence (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Lawrence is viewed as day-to-day, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Lawrence had to exit last Thursday night's win over the Cardinals early with the injury after playing just 10 defensive snaps.
