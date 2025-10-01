default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lawrence (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Lawrence is viewed as day-to-day, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Lawrence had to exit last Thursday night's win over the Cardinals early with the injury after playing just 10 defensive snaps.

More News