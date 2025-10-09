Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: No practice to start week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lawrence missed Seattle's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but there is optimism he'll be able to practice this week. That return will be delayed at least one more day, keeping Lawrence's status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville uncertain.
