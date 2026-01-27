Lawrence recorded two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Lawrence has 2.0 sacks and three forced fumbles through two postseason games. The 33-year-old's leadership has been a key part of this defense's success, and he draws a fantastic opportunity in the Super Bowl versus the Patriots, as QB Drake Maye has been sacked 15 times through three playoff games.