Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Nursing Achilles injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (Achilles) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lawrence may have tweaked his Achilles during the Seahawks' Week 18 win over the 49ers. That victory earned Seattle the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs and a bye for the wild-card round, so the veteran pass rusher has enjoyed additional time to recover from the injury. Lawrence will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against San Francisco.
