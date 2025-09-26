Lawrence (thigh) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's matchup with the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the the veteran was downgraded to out, his injury is not considered serious, per Rapoport. Lawrence exited in the first half after making one solo tackle. Lawrence played on more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of Seattle's first three games, but Derick Hall, his backup, already has three tackles (two solo) Thursday night.