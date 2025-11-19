Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Subdued in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence recorded two tackles (zero solo) during Sunday's 21-19 loss against the Rams.
Lawrence came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 coming off a two-touchdown performance versus the Cardinals in Week 10. He logged at least half a sack in all four games prior to Sunday, but he was blanked in that category against the Seahawks' top rival for the division. He'll be looking to start a new streak against the pass-happy Titans in Week 12.
