Lawrence recorded four tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Cardinals. He also recovered two fumbles and returned both for a touchdowns.

Lawrence scooped a fumble by Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the first quarter and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. Two drives later, the veteran linebacker picked up another Brissett fumble and took it 22 yards to paydirt. Lawrence now has four career defensive touchdowns. It was a remarkable game for the 33-year-old, who has 25 tackles (10 solo) and 4.0 sacks as well.