Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Two stops in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence compiled two total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 30-24 win over Tennessee.
Lawrence was limited to just two takedowns for the second straight week and fourth time in the last five contests. Additionally, after getting to the quarterback in four straight matchups, the defensive lineman has gone without a sack in back-to-back games. Lawrence will look to correct the course in Week 13 against Minnesota.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Subdued in loss•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Two defensive touchdowns•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Disrupts backfield in win•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Gets after quarterback in Week 6•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Full go Thursday•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: No practice to start week•