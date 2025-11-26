default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lawrence compiled two total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 30-24 win over Tennessee.

Lawrence was limited to just two takedowns for the second straight week and fourth time in the last five contests. Additionally, after getting to the quarterback in four straight matchups, the defensive lineman has gone without a sack in back-to-back games. Lawrence will look to correct the course in Week 13 against Minnesota.

More News