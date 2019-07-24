Seahawks' Demetrius Knox: Cleared for training camp
The Seahawks activated Knox (foot) off their Non-Football Injury list Tuesday after he passed his physical, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Knox had been battling a foot injury since early June, and was unclear whether he'd be ready for camp or not. This news confirms he'll be ready for camp, as the undrafted rookie battles for a depth spot on the offensive line.
