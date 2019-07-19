Seahawks' Demetrius Knox: Placed on NFI list
Knox was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with a foot injury Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll said in mid-June that Knox may not be ready for training camp, and Wednesday's news obviously doesn't bode well for the undrafted rookie. Although we now know the nature of the injury, we still don't know how serious the issue is or just how much time Knox could miss.
