Head coach Pete Carrol said Thursday that Knox (undisclosed) may not be ready for training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unsure what exactly Knox is dealing with and how serious the issue is, although the fact that the team is unsure of what his status will be come late July isn't a good sign. Knox went undrafted out of Ohio State but proved in college that he can be a consistent starter if healthy, as evidenced by the 20-game start streak he boasted until sustaining a leg injury.