Seahawks' Deontez Alexander: Joins Seahawks
Alexander signed with the Seahawks on Friday, John Boyle of the teams official site reports.
Alexander previously had a stint with the Lions' practice squad from 2018 to 2019, but has not been in the league since. The 25-year-old will work to make his second chance in the NFL click.
