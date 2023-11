Hall (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hall had to exit Sunday's loss to the Ravens after aggravating a previous shoulder injury, but he wasn't limited in the first practice session of Week 10 prep. Per Boyle, head coach Pete Carroll is optimistic about Hall's status, saying that the linebacker "seems to be OK." Hall has tallied 19 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup through eight contests this season.