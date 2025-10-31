Hall (oblique) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

An oblique injury sidelined Hall for the Seahawks' last two games, but he got the green light to play Week 9 after logging an LP-LP-FP practice log. He stared in each of the two games prior to his injury, so his return will eat into the rotational defensive snaps available for Uchenna Nwosu, Connor O'Toole and Jared Ivey. Hall has 10 tackles (four solo) across five regular-season games in 2025.