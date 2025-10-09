Seahawks' Derick Hall: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (oblique) didn't participate in Seattle's practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Hall's absence from practice comes as no surprise, as head coach Mike Macdonald previously announced that the 24-year-old isn't expected to play in Sunday's matchup versus Jacksonville. In Hall's absence, Uchenna Nwosu should serve as the team's top reserve edge rusher.
