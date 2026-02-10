Hall recorded 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks' plethora of pass-rushers was the difference maker in this game, and Hall was legitimately in the MVP conversation with his performance. Hall recorded just 2.0 sacks through 14 regular-season games, but he matched that total on the biggest stage. The 2023 second-round pick dropped Patriots QB Drake Maye for a 10-yard loss on the first drive of the game. He added a strip-sack in the waning seconds of the third quarter with the ball being recovered by second-year DT Byron Murphy. Hall will be in the final year of his contract in 2026, making him an extension candidate this offseason.