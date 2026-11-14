Hall (back) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hall was limited in each of the first two practices of Week 10 prep before sitting out of Friday's session. However, his reduced practice reps appear to have been planned by the Seahawks to manage his back injury, and the fourth-year pro has been given the green light to play in Sunday's contest. Hall has 24 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.