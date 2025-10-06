Seahawks' Derick Hall: Likely out for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that Hall (oblique) will likely miss Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Hall played just eight defensive snaps in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers prior to sustaining an oblique injury. Macdonald added that the issue could sidelined Hall for "a couple games," so Uchenna Nwosu will likely serve as Seattle's top reserve edge rusher in Week 6.
