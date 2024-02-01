Hall posted 38 tackles (18 solo) and a pass breakup across 17 games during the 2023 season.

Hall generated 19.5 sacks over his final three seasons at college, but his skillset and remarkable athleticism didn't translate immediately to the NFL. In fact, failing to record a sack at all is cause for concern. However, Hall is still more than two years younger than fellow outside linebacker Boye Mafe, who led the team with nine sacks this season after an underwhelming rookie season in 2022. Thus, Hall has time to develop his skills and become a complete player in the NFL.