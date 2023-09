Hall (shoulder) was back at practice Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Hall was able to practice for the first time since injuring his shoulder in the Seahawks' preseason finale Aug. 26 versus the Packers. It's unclear exactly how much of a workload he took on, but his participation is a good sign for his chances to play Week 1 against the Rams on Sept. 10. More information on Hall's status will likely come Wednesday when Seattle releases their first injury report of the week.