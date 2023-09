John Boyle of the Seahawks' official siteHall (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Giants, John reports.

Hall popped up on the team's injury report after not participating in Friday's session, but was able to fully participate in Saturday's practice. If Hall is ruled out Monday, Darrell Taylor could be in line for more snaps in a depth linebacker role behind Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe.