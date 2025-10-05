Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to an oblique injury.

Hall suffered the injury early in the first quarter, and the injury was severe enough for the medical staff to rule the third-year linebacker out for the rest of Sunday's game. With Hall done for the day and DeMarcus Lawrence (quadriceps) inactive, the Seahawks will lean on Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu and Connor O'Toole at outside linebacker the rest of the way.