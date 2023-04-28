The Seahawks selected Hall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Seattle has now addressed cornerback, receiver, and edge rusher within the first 40 picks of this year's draft. Hall, a 2022 First Team All-SEC honoree, had 19.5 sacks in his final three seasons at Auburn. He backed up that production with an impressive combine highlighted by a 4.55 40-yard dash at 255 pounds. Athleticism like that is similar to 2022 draft picks like Sam Williams or Jermaine Johnson. He will add to Seattle's pass rush right away.