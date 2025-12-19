Hall was given a one-game suspension by the NFL on Friday for an act of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during Thursday's 38-37 overtime win over the Rams, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The third-year pro from Auburn stepped on Kevin Dotson's leg in the first quarter of Thursday's contest, leading to his suspension. Hall has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks this season, recording 29 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed. Uchenna Nwosu will likely serve as Seattle's top reserve outside linebacker while Hall is sidelined for the Week 17 matchup against the Panthers.