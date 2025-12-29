The NFL lifted Hall's one-game suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hall was handed a one-game suspension for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during the Seahawks overtime win over the Rams in Week 16, when he stepped on Kevin Dotson's leg. That prevented him from playing in Seattle's Week 17 win over Carolina, but now that the suspension has been lifted, Hall will be available for Saturday's regular-season finale against San Francisco, a game that will determine who enters the playoffs as the NFC's No. 1 seed.