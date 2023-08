Hall recorded a sack in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Hall beat tackle Earl Bostick, an undrafted rookie, to record his first NFL sack in the fourth quarter, so we shouldn't read into it too much alone. However, the rookie second-round pick also notched two quarterback hits to emphasize his impact in the pass-rushing game. Hall is competing for playing time with second-year linebacker Boye Mafe. As it stands, it looks like Mafe has the edge with one preseason game to go.