Seahawks' Derick Hall: Won't face Jags
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Hall suffered an oblique injury in Week 5 and has been doubtful to suit up for Sunday's matchup since. He did not practice in any capacity throughout the week, so his return in Week 7 is not a given.
