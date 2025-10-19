Seahawks' Derick Hall: Won't play against Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Texans, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Hall was held out of practice all week and will miss a second consecutive game due to an oblique injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday that he "expects [Hall] back after the bye," which puts the 2023 second-rounder on track to return for the Seahawks' Week 9 road contest against the Commanders, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Uchenna Nwosu will continue to see more rotational snaps at outside linebacker behind starters Boye Mafe and DeMarcus Lawrence while Hall is sidelined.