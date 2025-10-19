Hall (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Texans, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Hall was held out of practice all week and will miss a second consecutive game due to an oblique injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday that he "expects [Hall] back after the bye," which puts the 2023 second-rounder on track to return for the Seahawks' Week 9 road contest against the Commanders, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Uchenna Nwosu will continue to see more rotational snaps at outside linebacker behind starters Boye Mafe and DeMarcus Lawrence while Hall is sidelined.