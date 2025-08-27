Kendrick was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Kendrick will head to Seattle after being waived by the Rams on Tuesday. The cornerback recorded five total tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed over three preseason contests with Los Angeles, and he will now operate as a top reserve option in the Seahawks' secondary behind starters Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe in 2025.