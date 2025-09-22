Kendrick recorded four tackles (two solo), three pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints.

Kendrick has started the last two games with Devon Witherspoon (knee) inactive, and he has an interception in each of those games. Kendrick has starting experience from his days playing for the Rams, but an ACL tear wiped out his 2024 season before he was let go by the team this August. There's a good chance he starts again in Thursday's matchup versus the Cardinals.