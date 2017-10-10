Play

Shead (knee) could potentially return after the Seahawks' Week 6 bye.

Head coach Pete Carroll indicated Shead is recovering as expected from January's ACL tear, and has Weeks 7 and 8 in mind as targets for his return. The 29-year-old's status is likely to be updated next following the Seahawks bye week as they prepare for a Week 7 matchup with the Giants.

