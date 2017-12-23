Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: Officially activated
The Seahawks activated Shead (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perfrom list on Saturday.
Shead resumed practicing earlier this month and was recently cleared for game action. The 29-year-old hasn't played since tearing his ACL last January and his role on the Seahawks defense remains to be seen, but opportunities should be there as the team's secondary remains ravaged by injury.
