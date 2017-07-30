Shead (knee) has officially been placed on the PUP list, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Reports have not been favorable regarding a quick recovery for Shead, who's likely looking at a midseason return at best after suffering a torn ACL in January. That makes his inclusion on the PUP list unsurprising, which is only further evidence that he's going to miss significant time.

