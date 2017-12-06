Shead (knee) practiced Wednesday, opening his three-week window for activation from the Physically Unable to Perform list, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Shead could make his season debut Sunday against the Jags, but head coach Pete Carroll will proceed with caution. In 2016, Shead accrued 81 tackles, 14 sacks and one interception, and he could be even more useful with Richard Sherman (Achilles) out for the year.