Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Shead (knee) is "really close" to being ready to practice again, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Shead has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs back in January. Once Shead resumes practicing, the Seahawks will have a 21-day window in which to activate him to the 53-man roster. The Seahawks could benefit from Shead's return, given that Richard Sherman (Achilles) is out for the season and Shaquil Griffin is recovering from a concussion.