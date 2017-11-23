Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: 'Really close' to practicing
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Shead (knee) is "really close" to being ready to practice again, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Shead has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs back in January. Once Shead resumes practicing, the Seahawks will have a 21-day window in which to activate him to the 53-man roster. The Seahawks could benefit from Shead's return, given that Richard Sherman (Achilles) is out for the season and Shaquil Griffin is recovering from a concussion.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: Will not play this week•
-
Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: To remain on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: Could possibly return following bye week•
-
Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: Placed on Reserve/PUP list•
-
Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: May not return until midseason•
-
Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: Longshot for Week 1•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.