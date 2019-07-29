Shead signed a contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Shead spent the first five years of his career in Seattle before heading to Detroit last season, and he now finds his way back to the Pacific Northwest. The 31-year-old's familiarity with the team should certainly increase his odds of cracking the 53-man roster after failing to latch on elsewhere earlier in free agency.

More News
Our Latest Stories