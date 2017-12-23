Shead (knee) has been cleared to play for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Shead resumed practicing in early December after tearing his ACL last January. That doesn't necessarily mean the 29-year-old will be active or play a significant role in what would be his first game action in 11 months, but it's certainly a possibility given the injury issues plaguing the Seattle secondary.