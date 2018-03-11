Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: To be released Monday
The Seahawks plan to release Shead on Monday after his contract tolls for 2018, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Shead spent the bulk of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list which means he he would have played the 2018 season at the same contract amount he earned with the team in 2017, Crabtree said. The Seahawks granting his release after the contact tolls will allow him to test the market as an unrestricted free agent. Seattle apparently has some interest in bringing back the 29-year-old, but the oft-injured cornerback is also likely to draw interest from elsewhere.
