Shead (knee) will remain on the Physically Unable to Performan list and not return to practice this week, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Shead was hopeful to return by Week 7 or 8 this season after tearing his ACL in January. The goal was apparently a little optimistic, as he will need some practice time before suiting up on Sunday again. Week 10 against the Cardinals figures to be the earliest potential return date for the 28-year-old at this point.