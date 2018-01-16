Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: Two tackles in season finale
Shead recorded two solo tackles in the Seahawks' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals.
Shead also played against the Cowboys in Week 16, but didn't make any statistical contributions. The 28-year-old remained on the Physically Unable to Perform list through Week 15 as he recovered from a torn ACL in a January 2017 playoff game, and enters 2018 as a free agent.
