Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: Will not play this week
Shead (knee) won't return this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
There were murmurs that Shead could make a return following the team's bye week in early October, but the depth corner has struggled to come back from a torn ACL he suffered back in January. With his absence this week, it begs wondering if he'll return at any point this season. For now, the team will continue to lean on the likes of rookie Shaquill Griffin and Jeremy Lane at the right cornerback spot.
