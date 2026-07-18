Seahawks' Deven Eastern: Lands on PUP list

The Seahawks placed Eastern (undisclosed) on the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

A seventh-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Eastern had missed parts of minicamp and OTAs due to an unspecified injury. By being placed on the PUP, Eastern is eligible to be activated at any time during training camp once he's fully healthy. The nature of the Minnesota product's injury might become more clear once the Seahawks conduct their first practice of training camp July 25.