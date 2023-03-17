Bush signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Bush will head to Seattle after spending four seasons with the Steelers following his selection in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The linebacker suffered a torn ACL in 2020 and struggled to return to his rookie form in the past two seasons, but he'll look for a fresh start with the Seahawks. Considering it is a one-year deal, Bush will have to prove himself in 2023 ahead of potentially testing the open market again next offseason.
