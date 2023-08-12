Bush missed Saturday's practice with a swollen knee, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Bush had an impressive preseason debut in Thursday's 24-13 win over Minnesota, recording five tackles, but he appears to be a little worse for wear heading into the weekend. The linebacker has a history of knee issues, so Seattle is likely not in a hurry to get him back on the field.
